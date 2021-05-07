1,422 new Covid infections in Romania in the past 24hrs. Deaths, patients in ICU on decline

1,422 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with an infection rate of 3.69%.

89 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,041 patients are in intensive care. Only Bucharest and three other counties are still under the yellow scenario.

Overall, 1,063,949 people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,009,237 being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 28,799, with 89 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 41 men and 48 women from Alba, Argeș, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu,Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 30-39 age group, seven deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age category, 21 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 28 deaths among people aged 70 to 79 and 16 deaths in elderly over 80.

87 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while two other victims presented no other diseases.

6,970 people infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,041 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate has dropped below 2 in Bucharest today, the Capital city and three other counties being the only ones in the yellow scenario, with an incidence of over 1.5 infections per 1,000 inhabitants. The rest of the counties are under the green scenario, an infection rate below 1.5.

The infection rate stood at 1.90 in Bucharest on Friday, May 7, at 1.77 in Ilfov, at 1.72 in Cluj and at 1.57 in Alba.

23 counties have an incidence Covid rate lower than 1 per 1,000, and 15 from 1 to 1.5.