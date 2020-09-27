1,438 new Covid cases, 31 dead, 535 patients in intensive care

1,438 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 13,528 processed tests.

31 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 535 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, the tall of Covid infections have surged to 122,673 in our country, with 98,607 patients being declared cured.

Separate from the 1,438 newly confirmed cases, other 346 people already infected have tested positive for COVID-19 again after being retested.

The death toll climbed to 4,718, with 31 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 21 men and 10 women from Alba, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

All recent victims had underlying medical conditions.

7,408 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 535 of them in intensive care.

The higher number of new daily Covid cases have been reported in Bucharest (209), Vaslui (104), Constanta (88) and Iasi (83). The lowest number (4 cases) were in Caraș-Severin and Giurgiu.