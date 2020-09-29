1,470 new daily Covid cases, more than 550 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

1,470 new cases of Covid-19 infections have been reported in the past 24 hours, out of 21,330 processed tests. 44 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while the number of patients in intensive care remains high.

The death toll climbed to 4,792, with 44 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 30 men and 14 women admitted in hospitals in Argeș, Bacău, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29yo age group and two deaths in the 40-49yo age group.

All latest victims had underlying medical conditions.

There are 7,527 people infected with COVID-19 currently hospitalized across Romania, with 551 admitted in intensive care.

The most numerous new cases of coronavirus are reported in Bucharest (291), Cluj (73), Ilfov (66) and Bacau (60).

The lowest number of new cases are in Ialomita-2, Mehedinti-5 and Calarasi-5.