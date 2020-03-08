15 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Romania, included in Bucharest. Activities with more than 1,000 people banned

15 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania so far, with four of them being announced on Saturday, when the first case being confirmed in Bucharest.

The last two cases have been confirmed on Sunday, a 42-year-old woman from Bucharest and a 70yo woman from Mures.

A 72-year-old man from Galati is the 13th confirmed case. He returned from Italy and authorities have launched a call to identify all passengers who traveled by van from Bucharest to Galati.

On Saturday, four more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, two girls aged 15 and 16 from Timisoara and Hunedoara and two men, aged 49 and 72, from Bucharest and Galati, both having returned from Italy.

The two employees on the ambulance who took the 49yo man from his home in Bucharest are to be tested for Covid-19.

They didn’t wear protective suits because the man was not having symptoms specific to coronavirus when he called the ambulance, but he was suspect of colitis.

The man had just returned from Italy, but he had come from Rome, an area that was not among those under quarantine due to coronavirus. Later on, after he was admitted to the hospital, the man was tested and the test came out positive for coronavirus.

Most of the cases in Romania have been “imported” from Italy, the rest being people who caught the virus on the Romanian territory from people who returned from Italy.

The health authorities in Romania have announced the first containment measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Namely, the activities involving the participation of more than 1,000 people have been banned, as the state secretary for emergency situations, Raed Arafat announced.

For instance, sports competitions like football games will take place without spectators.

The restrictions come into force today, March 8 and are valid until March 31, when a new assessment is due and they might be extended after that as well.

At the same time, schools where Coronavirus cases are registered will suspend classes for 2 weeks, while internship training for med students in hospital are suspended till March 31.

Sala Palatului concert hall in Bucharest has also announced that all concerts scheduled in March will be cancelled.

At the same time on Monday morning the Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced she is suspending the activity of 14 theatres under the City Hall’s authority, to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. “The theatre mangers who won’t comply with this decision will be sacked“, Firea underlined.