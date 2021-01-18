1,509 new Covid cases in the past 24hrs, yet infection rate up to almost 17pc

1,509 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 8,901 tests, which means an infection rate of 16.9%.

50 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 1,084 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 695,153 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 625,449 being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 17,271, with 50 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 28 men and 22 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Bistrița-Năsăud, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Galați, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, three deaths in the 50-59 age group, 13 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 20 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 13 deaths in patients over 80.

44 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of five other victims.

8,710 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized across the country, with 1,084 in intensive care.