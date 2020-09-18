1,527 new cases of COVID-19, 44 infected patients dead

1,527 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 25,254 processed tests. Another 48 patients infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 447 patients are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care.



Overall, 110,217 cases of people infected with COVID-19 have been confirmed in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 8,235 patients declared recovered.

The death toll, climbed to 4,360, with 48 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 28 men and 20 women from Arad, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.

In 44 cases, the patients had pre-existing medical conditions, three dead patients had no comorbidities, while for one patient no comobordity has been reported so far.

There are 7,081 patients with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in Romania, with 447 in intensive care.