153 new Covid infections one death in the past 24hrs

153 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours and a new death due to the infection, plus other two previous deaths.

Overall, there have been 1,083,033 cases of people infected with COVID-19 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, July 30, 2021, with 1,047,682 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,278, with three deaths reported in the past 24 hours: one man and two women admitted in hospitals in Mures and Sibiu.

One death occurred in the past day, while the other two in June 2021 (in Mures). One victim was in the 70-79 age group and two were patients aged over 80. All dead patients had underlying medical conditions.

410 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 49 in intensive care.