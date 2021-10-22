15,410 new Covid-19 infections, 357 deaths, 1,848 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

15,410 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, along with 357 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. One death occurred in the previous days. 1,848 infected patients are in a critical condition in intensive care, the health authorities announced on Friday.
66,076 tests have been conducted on the last day, which means a positive rate trend of 23.32%.
Overall, there have been 1,534,942 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of pandemic till today, October 22, 2021, with 6,814 being reinfected patients more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,300,368 patients were declared cured.
The death toll surged to 43,844, with 357 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 177 men and 180 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.
One death reported today occurred in September in Maramures.
Among the recently reported 357 deaths, four was in the 30-39 age group, 14 in the 40-49 age group, 40 in the 50-59 age group, 78 in people aged 60 to 69, 128 in patients in their 70s and 93 among elderly over 80.
Infection rate close to 10 per one thousand countrywide