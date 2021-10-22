15,410 new Covid-19 infections, 357 deaths, 1,848 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

15,410 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, along with 357 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. One death occurred in the previous days. 1,848 infected patients are in a critical condition in intensive care, the health authorities announced on Friday.

66,076 tests have been conducted on the last day, which means a positive rate trend of 23.32%.

Overall, there have been 1,534,942 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of pandemic till today, October 22, 2021, with 6,814 being reinfected patients more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,300,368 patients were declared cured.

Out of the recently reported 15, 410 new infections in the last day, 217 are patients who got reinfected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) more than 180 days after the first infection.

The death toll surged to 43,844, with 357 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 177 men and 180 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death reported today occurred in September in Maramures.

Among the recently reported 357 deaths, four was in the 30-39 age group, 14 in the 40-49 age group, 40 in the 50-59 age group, 78 in people aged 60 to 69, 128 in patients in their 70s and 93 among elderly over 80.

261 of these victims had underlying medical conditions, 19 dead patients had no comorbidities, and no diseases have been reported so far in the case of 77 other victims. Among the total 357 recent victims, 324 were no vaccinated and 33 were vaccinated. Those 3 vaccinated dead patients were in the 40-49 age group and over the age of 80. 27 of the vaccinated dead patients had pre-existing conditions and six of them had none. 20, 071 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,848 in a critical condition in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 481 are children, with 44 of them in intensive care.

Infection rate close to 10 per one thousand countrywide

The Covid infection rate is on the rise in Romania, with the incidence of COVID-19 cases per one thousand inhabitants standing at 9.71 countrywide on Friday, October 22.

The highest infection rate is reported in Ilfov – 17.33 and Bucharest- 16.54. The infection rate has exceeded 10 per 1,000 in other three counties: Prahova, Timiș and Ialomița.

The lowest rates are in Covasna – 4,46, Maramureș – 4,34, Suceava – 4,27 and Satu Mare – 3,33.

The all-time high on Covid incidence in Romania is recorded in Brănișca commune in Hunedoara county, where 55 people in 1,530 are infected with Covid.