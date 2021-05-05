1,564 new Covid-19 infections in Romania in the past 24 hrs

1,564 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 37,000 conducted tests. 142 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, while 1,121 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,060,895 people in Romania infected with the novel coronavirus since the debut of the pandemic, with 1,002,985 declared cured.

28,616 people diagnosed with the SARS – CoV – 2 infection have died in Romania in the past year, with 142 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 73 men and 69 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Seven deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 12 deaths int he 50-59 age group, 36 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 51 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 36 deaths in patients aged over 80.

135 of the recent victims had underlying conditions, four dead patients presented no comorbidity and no other diseases had been reported so far in the case of other three victims.

Overall, 7,810 people infected with coronavirus in Romania are currently hospitalized, with 1,121 in intensive care.