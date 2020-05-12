15,778 COVID-19 cases in Romania, death toll up to 1,002. Odd statement made by the Interior Minister

15,778 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Romania by May 12, with 190 new ones reported in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group informed.

Out of the total number of cases, 7,685 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 238 patients are still in intensive care.

Until today, 1,002 have died of coronavirus, which means the death toll has exceeded the threshold of 1,000.

14,923 people were quarantined in Romania at this point, while other 19,007 are in self-isolation at home under medical surveillance.

The data provided by the Strategic Communication Group show that almost half of people infected with the new coronavirus in Romania recovered. The rate of healing has thus reached 48.5%, higher than the global average, which is around 35%.



IntMin Vela: If you see someone sneezing and having no facemask, you can call 112

Interior minister Marcel Vela has stated in a YouTube interview that a person in a public space who wears no facemask and who’s sneezing might end up having a criminal file. “If the person is sneezing and have no facemask can have criminal record“, the minister said.

“We’ll have police forces at every subway station. You can immediately call 112, if you see someone without mask at the subway. If the person is sneezing and have no facemask he or she can get a criminal file, for they had no proper behaviour and willingly contributed to foiling diseases”, the minister explained.