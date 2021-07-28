159 new Covid cases in the past 24hrs. Infection rate up to 0.59%

There have been 159 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 26,708 conducted tests. The infection positive rate surged to 0.59%.

An infected patient died in the past day, while the number of patients in intensive care has been slightly up to 47, more by four compared to the previous day.

Overall, 1,082,710 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in Romania since the beginning of pandemic till today, July 28,2021. 1,047,444 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,274, with one only one death reported in the past 24 hours: a woman admitted in a hospital in Bucharest. She was in the 70-79 age group and had pre-existing conditions.

362 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 47 in intensive care.

7 with Delta strain in Constanta, one woman dead

Seven people have been confirmed with Delta variant in Constanta county, with the infected people being aged 10 to 68. Six of those seven were not vaccinated. One of them, a 68yo woman, died.

The youngest patient is 10 year-old girl. The other infected patients were a 21yo man and five women.

Except for a 68yo woman who died, the condition of the other patients is stable.