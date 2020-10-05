1,591 new cases of Covid-19 infections, 45 victims in the past 24 hours

1,591 new cases of Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 6,537 processed tests. 45 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while almost 600 are in intensive care.

The positive trend stood at 24.33% in the past 24 hours.

Overall in Romania 137,491 cases of people infected with COVISD-19 have been reported so far since the debut of pandemic, with 108,526 being declared cured.

Apart from the 1,591 newly confirmed cases, other 249 people already infected have been reconfirmed positive.

The death toll climbed to 5,048, with 45 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 27 men and 18 women from Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Timiș, Tulcea, Vrancea and Bucharest.

2 deaths have been reported in the 40-49 age group.

42 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while 3 other patients who died had no comorbidity.

8,001 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 592 in intensive care.

A third of the new cases, registered in Bucharest

Bucharest has posted a new record high of new cases of coronavirus infections, with 562 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, which means one third of the total.

Iasi ranks second, with 116 cases in the past 24hrs, followed by Cluj-83, Neamt-69 and Galati-65.