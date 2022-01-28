15yo girl from Vaslui dead in the ambulance

A 15-year-old girl from Tăcuta commune died in the ambulance that transported her to the Vaslui County Emergency Hospital, after being treated at home for fever and cough, and then she went to the family doctor.

According to the representatives of the Vaslui County Ambulance Service (SAJ), the girl was taken to the local family doctor’s office on Thursday because her condition had worsened, and the medical staff there provided her first aid and requested an ambulance.

“The patient had been coughing and having a fever for several days, and from her mother’s statements she had been tested with a rapid test for COVID-19, the result being negative. She was taken to the family doctor’s office, where the ambulance request was made, given The girl’s condition was quite serious, with coughing fever and fever with respiratory failure and oxygen saturation of 80% within SMURD“, said the spokesman of SAJ Vaslui, Daniel Ungureanu.

The representatives of the Vaslui Emergency Situations Inspectorate transmitted that the patient was taken over by the Mobile Intensive Care Medical crew who performed the specific maneuvers, but they did not work, being declared dead. Police have launched an investigation into the case. “We were notified by the representatives of the County Hospital regarding the fact that a 15-year-old girl died in an ambulance. In this case, a criminal investigation file was prepared for culpable homicide,” said the spokesperson of the Vaslui County Police Inspectorate, Mihaela Manoliu.