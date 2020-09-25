1,629 new cases of COVID-19 infections, number of patients in intensive care still high

1,629 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 25,494 conducted tests. 42 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 508 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 119,683 persons infected with COVID-19 registered in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.

96,158 patients who tested positive for Covid have been declared cured.

Separate from the newly 1,629 daily cases, 600 other people were reconfirmed positive for Covid following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 4,633, with 42 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 25 men and 17 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Covasna, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Prahova, Timiș, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group. 41 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions.

7,245 patients infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 508 in intensive care.