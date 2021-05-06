1,632 daily coronavirus infections in Romania, fatality rate, patients in ICU on decline

The death toll surged to 28,710, with 94 new deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours: 46 men and 48 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.
Infection rates
First 3 cases of infections with Covid strains potentially resistant to vaccine in Romania
1,128 of infections with new SARS-CoV-2 strains have been confirmed in Romania so far, with 30 of them leading to deaths – 27 with the UK strain and 3 with the Brazilian strain, according to the National Public Health Institute. No death caused by the South African strain has been confirmed so far in our country.
Yet, authorities have identified three infections – in Bucharest, Ilfov and Suceava – with strains that have mutations which “apparently have an impact on the body’s immune response and, potentially, over the efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccines,” meaning they might be resistant to the vaccines.