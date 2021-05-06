1,632 daily coronavirus infections in Romania, fatality rate, patients in ICU on decline

1,632 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 38,473 conducted tests. The fatality rate is on decline, with 94 infected patients dying in the past 24 hours, and the number of patients in intensive case is also down, 1,100 in the past day.

Overall, 1,062,527 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,005,623 patients declared cured.

Separate from the newly 1,632 daily infections, other 352 already infected Romanians have tested positive again following retesting.

The death toll surged to 28,710, with 94 new deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours: 46 men and 48 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Six deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, six deaths in the 50-59 age group, 31 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 28 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 23 deaths in people over 80.

88 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, three victims presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of three other dead patients.

7,346 infected patients are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,100 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate per 1,000 inhabitants is below 1.5 in 36 counties in Romania, thus being in the green scenario. 5 counties and Bucharest are still in the yellow scenario, with the rate over 1.5 per 1,000.

The infection rate is 2.07 in Bucharest. The lowest rate is in Gorj, 0.34, while the national average rate is 1.35.

First 3 cases of infections with Covid strains potentially resistant to vaccine in Romania

1,128 of infections with new SARS-CoV-2 strains have been confirmed in Romania so far, with 30 of them leading to deaths – 27 with the UK strain and 3 with the Brazilian strain, according to the National Public Health Institute. No death caused by the South African strain has been confirmed so far in our country.

Yet, authorities have identified three infections – in Bucharest, Ilfov and Suceava – with strains that have mutations which “apparently have an impact on the body’s immune response and, potentially, over the efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccines,” meaning they might be resistant to the vaccines.