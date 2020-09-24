1,639 daily Covid infections, over 500 patients in intensive care

1,639 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 24,278 tests. 41 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died, while 506 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 118,054 Romanians have been infected with COVID-19 so far. 94,877 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 4,591, with 41 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 25 men and 16 women from Alba, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths have been reported in patients in the 30-39 age group, two in the 40-49 age group.

38 of the victims had underlying medical conditions, 2 patients did not present any comorbidity and for one patient there have been no other diseases reported so far.

There are 7,136 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in Romania, with 506 in intensive care.