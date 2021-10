There have been 16,765 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. At the same time, the deaths of 532 people infected with SARS-COV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, with 12 of them occurring in the previous weeks, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

1,867 patients infected with Covid-19 are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,587,880 case of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic til today, October 26,2021, with 7,479 being reinfected patients more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,345,324 patients were declared cured.

Among the recently reported 16,765 daily Covid cases, 204 are patients who got reinfected after more then 6 months since the first infection.

The death toll climbed to 45,503, with 523 new more deaths reported today: 260 men and 263 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest. 12 of the recently reported deaths occurred in the previous month. Out of those 523 deaths, one was reported in the 20-29 age group, three in the 30-39 age group, 14 in the 40-49 age group, 37 in the 50-59 age group, 124 in the 60-69 age category, 192 in patients aged 70 to 79 and 152 in people over 80. 481 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, 13 dead patients reported no other comorbidities, while no other disease have been reported so far in the case of 29 other dead patients. 12 deaths reported today occurred in September in Arad, Bacau and Suceava counties. Among the 523 recent victims, 469 were not vaccinated and 54 were vaccinated. Those 54 vaccinated dead patients were aged 50 to over 80. 53 of them had underlying conditions, while no comorbidity was reported in the case of one patient. 20,637 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,867 in intensive care. 479 of these hospitalized Covid patients are children, with 43 of them in intensive care. Top cities and vilages with high infection rates The Covid infection rate has exceeded 3 per 1,000 inhabitants in 2,735 localities in Romania, with the record being still held by Brănișca commune in Hunedoara county, where there is an incidence of 40.74 per one thousand. The commune has registered 62 Covid cases reported to a population of 1,522. As for the top ten cities with high incidence, Otopeni from Ilfov ranks first, with an infection rate of 22.32.Popesti Leordeni from Ilfov comes second – 19.17, then Magurele from Ilfov – 18.56, Bragadiru – 18.5, Amara from Ialomita – 17,27, Voluntari, Ilfov – 16.59, Bucharest – 16.13, Alba Iulia, Alba – 16.18, Urziceni, Ialomita- 15.72. Top ten communes with high incidence: Branisca, Hunedoara- 40.74, Ciulnita, Ialomita- 26.83, Tunari, Ilfov – 25.56, Valea Argovei, Calarasi – 24.33, Crevedia, Dambovita – 23.55, Madaras, Mures – 22.61, Chiajna, Ilfov – 22.07, Joita, Giurgiu -21.24, Dabaca, Cluj – 21.02, Valea Lupului, Iasi – 20.84.