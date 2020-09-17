1,679 daily Covid-19 cases in Romania, 27 infected patients dead

1,679 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in Romania on Thursday, September 17.

Romania’s COVID-19 total case count reached 108,690 on Thursday.

160,669 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 24,025 were performed in the last 24 hours – 15,292 based on the medical protocol and 8,733 upon request.

27 people from Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Dâmbovița, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest – 18 men and 9 women – infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,312. 26 deaths were in patients with underlying medical conditions.

6,960 patients with COVID-19 have been reported as hospitalized in Romania at present, with 460 of them in intensive care.