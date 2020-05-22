17, 712 cases of COVID-19 in Romania, 127 new ones, casualties mount to 1,159

There are 17,712 cases of the novel coronavirus in Romania on Friday, with 127 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, which means the number of infections is on decline. The death toll associated to COVID-19 mounted to 1,159.

Among the total number of infected people, 10,777 recovered and were discharged from hospitals.



There are also less patients in intensive care, 200, compared to the previous days.

8,968 people are quarantined in Romania, while 48,643 are under self-isolation at home, under medical surveillance.