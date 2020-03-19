17 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Romania, toll up to 277. 189 Romanians repatriated from abroad

17 new other cases of coronavirus have been announced in Romania on Thursday at 13:00hrs, with the total number of cases climbing up to 277. Out of the total of 277 cases, 25 have been declared cured and discharged from hospitals.

As of today, the new cases of COVID-19 are announced by the Group of Strategic Communication only once a day at 13:00hrs.

The new 17 case are as following: 4 in Suceava, 3 in Bucharest, 2 in Cluj, 2 in Bistrița Năsăud, 2 in Covasna and each one in Iași, Dolj, Ilfov and Constanța.

The newly confirmed patients are from 19yo to 67yo. The patients’ general medical status is good. Six patients are currently admitted at the Intensive Care Unit, with one in serious condition (a patient from Craiova, who had preexisting medical diseases).

Foreign Ministry: 189 Romanians repatriated from Spain, Malta, Egypt

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has announced that the repatriation of 100 Romanians has been facilitated from abroad on Wednesday (74 from Malta and 26 from Egypt), while other 89 Romanians have returned to the country from Span on Thursday.

The ministry reiterated the calls for Romanians to avoid travels abroad and recommended Romanians tourists who are abroad to return to Romania as a matter of emergency.