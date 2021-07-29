170 new Covid infections in the past 24hrs. Over 80pc of the infections in the past week were among unvaccinated

There are 170 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 28,514 tests. The infection rate stands at 0.59%. Another person infected with the novel coronavirus has died due to the infection, while the number of patients in intensive care surged to 49.

Overall, there have been 1,082,880 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, July 29,2021, with 1,047,528 patients declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 34,275, with one death reported in the past 24 hours, a woman admitted in a hospital in Satu Mare. She was in the 70-79 age group and had pre-existing conditions.

384 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across the country, with 49 in intensive care.

Over 80pc of the cases of the past week among unvaccinated

Over 80% of the Covid-19 infections reported this week in Romania were among unvaccinated people, according to the weekly report released by the National Institute of Public Health.

During July 19-25 week, 51.9% of the total cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in Bucharest, Ilfov, Iași, Cluj and Timiș.

As for deaths, 77% of them were reported in Bucharest, Bihor, Iași, Arad and Botoșani. All deaths occurred in people who were not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The institute also underlined that 82.4% of the confirmed Covid infections were reported among unvaccinated people.