171 Romanians infected with coronavirus died in the past day, 4,322 new cases

Other 4,322 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 21,528 tests, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

171 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day: 100 men and 71 women. 1,130 patients are in a more serious condition, admitted in the intensive care units across the country.

The total number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic mounted to 632,263.

Separate from the newly 4,322 detected cases, other 723 Romanians who were already infected tested positive for the virus again.

The death toll surged to 15,767, with 171 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 100 men and 71 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 30-39 age group, three deaths in the 40-49 age group, 13 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 40 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 54 deaths int he 70-79 age group and 59 deaths in people over 80.

160 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, no comorbidity has been reported in the case of four other victims, while for one victim no previous disease has been detected so far.

9,124 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,130 in intensive care.