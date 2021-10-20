17,158 new COVID cases, 423 deaths in the past 24hrs

17,158 new Covid-19 infections and 423 deaths have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

The Covid infection rate has reached 16.51 in Bucharest on Wednesday, as against 14.44 per one thousand inhabitants a day ago. There is thus a slight increase of the incidence after weeks of accelerated growth.

A month ago in Bucharest the infection rate stood at 2.57. After the end of September, the incidence of Covid cases started to grow in Bucharest.