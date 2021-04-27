172 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 dead, over 1,300 in intensive care

2,019 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, while the fatality rate is on the rise again: 172 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours. 1,336 infected patients are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care.

Overall, 1,049,539 people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the start of the pandemic, with 979,445 being declared cured.

the death toll surged to 27,683, with 172 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 89 men and 83 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

11 deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 14 deaths int he 50-59 age category, 39 deaths among people aged 60 to 69, 68 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 40 deaths in elderly over 80.

159 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, 7 dead patients presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases had been reported so far in the case of 6 other victims.

9,851 people infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,336 in intensive care.