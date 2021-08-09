181 new Covid infections, three deaths in the past 24hrs

There have been 181 new Covid-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the infection rate climbing to 1.35%. Three people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 80 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,085,000 cases of people confirmed with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 9, 2021, with 1,048, 620 patients declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,319, with three more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: three men admitted in the hospitals in Mehedinți, Olt and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group and two in patients over 80. Two victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while another one being reported with no other disease.

623 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 80 in intensive care.