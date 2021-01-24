1,816 daily Covid-19 cases, 54 dead, 1,020 patients in ICU in the past 24hrs

1,816 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 14,502 tests carried out countrywide.

711,010 cases of Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, with 653,125 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 17,776.

Another 54 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours: 33 men and 21 women admitted in hospitals from Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Mehedinți, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

Three of the deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, another three deaths in the category 50-59 yo, 10 deaths in 60-69 yo age group, 19 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 19 deaths in patients over 80 years.

53 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, and one deceased patient did not have any comorbidity.