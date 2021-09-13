1,849 new Covid infections, 46 infected patients died in the past 24hrs

1,849 Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with 46 infected patients passing away.

Overall, there have been 1,122,653 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, September 13. 1,065,989 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 35,036, with 46 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 28 men and 18 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dolj, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș and Vaslui.

One of the recent victims was reported in the 30-39 age range, three victims were in the 40-49 age group, eight in the 50-59 age group, 11 in the 60-69 age group, 17 in the 70-79 age group and six over 80.

41 of the victims had underlying medical issues. Four dead patients presented no comorbidity and no other diseases were reported in the case of one dead patient.

5,288 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 633 in intensive care. Among thr total hospitalized patients 162 are minors, 152 are admitted in the Covid wards and ten in intensive care.