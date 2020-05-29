191 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania, death toll up to 1,240

A number of 18,982 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania today since the start of the epidemic. The daily report of new cases is maintained below 200 (191) for the fourth day in a row.

Out of the total, 12,829 Romanians have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 182 patients are still in intensive care.

1,240 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died so far in Romania in the following counties: Dolj, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș, Olt, Ilfov and Harghita.