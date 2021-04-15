195 infected with COVID-19 died in Romania in the past 24hrs, over 3,800 new daily infections

3,852 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of over 37,000 tests. 195 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,518 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,020,301 confirmed in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 925,395 being declared cured.



Separate from the newly confirmed daily cases, other 1,046 people already infected have tested positive again.

The death toll climbed to 25,800, with 195 new more deaths reported: 109 men and 86 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.



One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, 10 deaths in the 40-49 age group, 21 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 44 deaths among people aged 60 to 69, 70 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 49 deaths among patients over 80.

183 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, eight victims presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of four other victims.



13,050 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,518 admitted in intensive care.