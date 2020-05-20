196 new coronavirus cases in Romania, 1,141 casualties

There were 17,387 coronavirus cases reported in Romania till May 20, with 10,356 people recovered and 1,141 casualties.

196 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 198 patients admitted in intensive care.

11,050 people are quarantined in Romania at present, with other 30,645 in self-isolation at home, under medical surveillance.

Most of the COVID-19 cases are still registered in Suceava county (northern country), with Arad (western Romania) being the second most affected county – 697 cases, followed by Botosani (northeast).

Bucharest has reported 1,674 cases of the new coronavirus until today, May 20.

Braila is the least affected county.