196 new COVID-19 cases in Romania, death toll-1,308. PM: Protect yourselves!

There are 20,103 total cases of COVID-19 in Romania, as reported by the Strategic Communication Group on Friday, June 5, with 196 new cases registered in the past 24 hours. The number of infections is down again as against Thursday, when 238 new cases had been reported.

Since the start of the epidemic, 14,145 Romanians infected recovered and were discharged from hospitals, 1,308 diagnosed with coronavirus died, and 152 are still in intensive care.

The victims were reported in Bucharest, Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș, Olt, Ilfov, Harghita, Tulcea and Buzău.

There are currently 2,395 people quarantined in Romania, while other 95,847 are self-isolated at home under medical surveillance.

Commenting on the increase of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the Head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat told Digi24 that the situation “is not as wanted” and that “we must work together” to prevent a reversal to a growing number of cases” which might determine authorities to enforce restrictions again.

“The increase of the number of infected people on Thursday should draw our attention. We must monitor the situation in the upcoming days. It is a signal that the situation is not under control, as we would have liked, and that we must be very careful to respect the social distancing rules”, Arafat said.

PM’s call

PM Ludovic Orban has made a new call on the Romanians to observe the protection and social distancing rules, warning that a significant increase of the number of new COVID-19 infections may lead to new restrictions.



“Of course, it is a warning (editor note: the increase in coronavirus cases), and we’ll have to monitor what’s happening even more closely. Mu call to Romanians is the same: protect yourselves, wear face masks, observe the social distancing and health protection rules! “, said Ludovic Orban.

The PM also said that a decision on re-opening shopping malls will be taken 3-4 days before June 15, based on the doctors’ opinion.