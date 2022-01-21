19,600 daily Covid-19 infections, 49 related deaths

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Romania, with over 19,600 reported in the last 24 hours, which is the highest daily tally since the beginning of the pandemic. 49 related deaths have also been recorded in the past day, with no previous death.

According to existing data on January 21, 10:00hrs, 19,649 cases of people infected with SARS-COV-2 have been reported, which is an all-time high.

A day ago, there were 19,105 COVID-19 infections confirmed and 43 associated deaths, with 4 of them occurring in the previous weeks.

The all time high on COVID-19 infections in one day in Romania had been reported on October 19, 2021 – 18,863.

Infection rate

Meanwhile, the incidence rat continues to rise in Bucharest and countrywide. The COVID-19 infection rate has exceeded 8 per one thousand inhabitants (8.03) in the Capital on Friday, compared to 7.15 a day ago. The incidence rate was just 0.72 per 1,000 on January 1, 2022.

It is the 23rd day in a row of increasing infection rate in Bucharest.