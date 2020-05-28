197 new cases of coronavirus in Romania, 1,229 died

18,791 cases of COVID-19 have been registered so far in Romania, with 197 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

2,629 have recovered, while 182 COVID-19 patients are still in intensive care. 1,229 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania so far.

On counties, most of the case are reported in Suceava – 3,481 and Bucharest-1,888. Neamt reported 877 cases, Botosani 739, Brasov 723, Mures-675, Arad 696, Hunedoara- 630, Vrancea-599, Timis-501.