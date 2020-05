198 new cases of COVID-19, death toll up to 1,151

There were 17,585 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Romanian until Thursday, May 21, with 198 new ones in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group reported. Among the total people who tested positive, 10,581 recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

1,151 infected people have died in Romania so far.

203 patients are currently in intensive care.

9,800 people are quarantined in Romania at present, while other 39,614 people are in self-isolation at home.