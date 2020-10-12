2,069 new cases of COVID-19 infections, 56 dead in the past 24 hours

2,069 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally climbing to 157,352. The infection rate has thus overcome 20%.

56 new more deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been reported since Sunday to Monday, while the number of patients admitted in intensive care mounted to 628.

118,912 patients were declare cured.

The death toll surged to 5,467, with 56 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 37 men and 19 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brașov, Călărași, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, one death in the 40-49 age group, 8 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 18 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 21 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 7 deaths in people aged over 80.

All deaths happened in the case of patients with co-morbidities.

There are 9,365 people currently hospitalized in Romania, with 628 in intensive care.

The infection rate has exceeded the threshold of 1.5 in Bucharest and in other 14 counties, unlike 12 counties a day ago.

The rate is over 2 in Bucharest and Alba and Iasi counties, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

In Bucharest, the rate of infections per 1,000 inhabitants for 14 days has climbed to 2.66, as against 2.52 on Sunday.

The counties where the rate of cumulated infections per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days exceeds the 1.5 threshold are:

Alba – 2.35

Vâlcea – 2.32

Iași – 1.96

Bacău – 1.99

Neamț – 1.91

Teleorman – 1.74

Sălaj – 1.80

Sibiu – 1.73

Caraș-Severin – 1.64

Cluj – 1.66

Brașov – 1.55

Timiș – 1.56

Vaslui – 1.57

Ilfov – 1.50 ‘Matei Bals’ hospital medical manager, call for people to obey sanitary rules Simin Aysel Florescu, the medical manger of ‘Victor Babes’ Hospital for Infectious Diseases from Bucharest, has warned today that the situation is tensed in hospitals, and that the main concern should be related not to how many available seats are in hospitals, but how to stay away from the disease. “The hospital is full, it is pretty tense. We should talk more not about how many available seats are in the hospitals, but how we stay away from the disease. If we have seats it doesn’t mean we must get sick. If patients continue to come at this pace, we will not be able to help them anymore, for we’ll get to the point when we’ll practice medicine in the trenches. We don’t want that. Try to stay away from the infection, for nobody is protected and nobody can guarantee that he/she will have a mild form of the disease or how it will evolve. Follow the rules! The main opinion is: if we don’t reduce the intense contact among people, as long as people will go back and forth, things will get worse”, the doctors said.