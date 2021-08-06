230 new Covid infections, 5 deaths in the past 24hrs

230 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 27,844 tests, which means the infection rate stands at 0.82%. Other five people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, while 68 patients are in intensive care.

1,084,456 people have been confirmed in Romania with the Covid infection since the debut of the pandemic till today, August 6, with 1,048,404 being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 34,305, with five more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: four men and a woman admitted in hospitals in Constanța, Galați, Dâmbovița, Ilfov and Vrancea counties.

The person from Dambovita who died had got infected in UK.

One victim was in the 30-39 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, one in the 70-79 age group and two were over 80. All victims had pre-existing medical conditions.

528 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 68 in intensive care.