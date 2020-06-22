246 new cases of coronavirus reported on Monday

246 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in Romania, slightly down from the reports in the previous days, when the daily number of cases exceeded 300.

Overall, there have been 24,291 cases of coronavirus in Romania since the start of the outbreak. 17,031 infected patients recovered and were discharged.

The death toll has surged to 1,523, with 11 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

195 patients are in intensive care.

The last 11 victims reported were 6 men and 5 women admitted in hospitals in Argeș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Dâmbovița, Ilfov, Bucharest, Olt, Vrancea and Vâlcea.

Two of these victims were recorded at the age group 40-49, four victims aged from 50 to 59, one victim aged from 60-69, three aged 70-79 and one person was older than 80. Seven patients had underlying conditions, while four other ones had no comborbidities reported.