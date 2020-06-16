250 new cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths in Romania in the past 24 hours

22,415 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania since the start of the pandemic until today, June 16, with 250 new cases registered in the past 24 hours and ten new deaths (7 men and 3 women).



Overall, 1437 diagnosed with the new coronavirus have died in Romania, and 16,071 recovered.

The last ten patients who died of COVID-19 were from Brăila, Brașov, Călărași, Iași, București, Neamț, Prahova and Vrancea. All of them had other underlying conditions.

There are currently 173 patients admitted in intensive care units.

1,407 people are quarantined at present, while other 86,122 are self-isolated at home, under medical surveillance.