2,550 new COVID-19 infections, 77 deaths, 973 patients in intensive care

2,550 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of around 30,000 conducted tests. 973 patients are in intensive care, while 77 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day.

Overall, 757,676 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania so far since the debut of the pandemic, with 703,966 patients being declared cured.

Apart from the newly 2,550 confirmed cases, other 684 people who who were already infected have testes positive again.

The death toll surged to 19,277, with 77 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 49 men and 28 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in a person in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths were among people aged from 50 to 59yo, 19 deaths were reported in the 60-69 age category, 22 deaths in the 70-9 age group and 26 deaths among patients over 80.

74 of the recent victims had pre-existing condition, while no comorbidity has been reported so far in the case of three other victims.

7,019 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 973 in intensive care.

Almost new 380 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Bucharest in the past 24 hours, and 234 in Timis.

Iași has 112 new daily infections, Brăila – 111, Cluj – 109 și Maramureș – 106.

Timis and Maramures counties are still in the red scenario, with an infection rate of 3.62 per 1,000 inhabitants, and 3.06 respectively.

Timis is on a slight increase compared to Thursday, when the infection rate stood at 3.56, while Maramures is slightly down as against a day ago (3.06).

Bucharest remains in the yellow area- 1.95/1,000, compared to 1.92 on Thursday.

Other 8 counties are in the yellow zone (an incidence ranging from 1.5 to 3) and 31 counties are in the green zone (under 1.5 cases per 1,000 inhabitants).

The lowest infection rates are in Vrancea – 0.31, Tulcea – 0.55, Buzău – 0.55, Harghita – 0.56, Argeş – 0.59 and Mehedinţi – 0.76.