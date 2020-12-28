2,620 new Covid cases out of less of 8,000 tests

2,620 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, following 7,704 tests, which means a positive trend of infection of over 34%.

The overall tally has reached 618,429 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

104 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania in the past day, while 1,197 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

The death toll climbed to 15,334, with 104 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 65 men and 39 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Five deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, 10 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 24 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 32 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 33 deaths in people over 80.

101 of the recent victims were patients with underlying conditions, while no previous diseases have been reported in the case of three other victims.

9.957 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,197 in intensive care.