2,668 new Covid infections, 75 dead, 984 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

2,688 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 32,501 tests. 75 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 984 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 738,152 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania so far since the debut of the pandemic, with 684,095 being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 18,675, with 75 new more deaths reported in the past day: 42 men and 33 women admitted in hospitals in Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in patients agend from 40 to 49yo, nine deaths in the 50-59yo age group, 19 deaths in the 60-69yo age group, 23 deaths in people aged from 70 to 79yo and 22 deaths in patients over 80.

71 of the latest victims had pre-existing medical conditions, one victim presented no comorbidity and no disease have been detected so far in the case of three other victims.

7,747 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 984 in intensive care.

Infection rates

31 counties in Romania have coronavirus infection rate lower than 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, an incidence cumulated in the past 14 days.

Eight counties and Bucharest are in the “yellow scenario”, with a rate of infection under 2/1,000, while Timis is the only county still under the red scenario, with an infection rate of 3.22, slightly up compared to the previous day when it stood at 3.19.

Maramures county is also close to the red scenario, with an infection rate of 2.9 reported on Thursday, compared to 2.73 a day ago.

The infection rate in Bucharest is 1.9, down from 1.96 a day ago.

Vrancea, Olt, Buzău, Harghita, Argeș, Tulcea, Călărași, Covasna, Brăila, Mehedinți, Giurgiu, Iași, Ialomița, Prahova, Bistrița-Năsăud, Vaslui, Gorj, Bacău, Arad, Vâlcea, Teleorman, Dâmbovița, Sibiu, Mureș, Dolj, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Neamț, Galați, Constanța, Botoșani counties are under the green scenario, with the lowest infection rates reported in Vrancea – 0.4 and Olt -0.44.

The most new daily cases have been reported in the Capital- 322, followed by Timis- 273, Maramureș – 184 and Cluj – 171.