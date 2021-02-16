2,676 new Covid infections, infection rate up to 8.16%

2,676 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 32,762 conducted tests, which means the infection rate is up to 8.16%. 81 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV have died in the past day, while 943 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

765,970 Romanians have been infected with the novel coronavirus so far since the debut of the pandemic, with 711,977 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 19,526, with 81 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 42 men and 39 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

Tow deaths were reported in the 30-39yo age group, four deaths in the 40-49 age group, four deaths in the 50-59 age category, 15 deaths in patients aged from 60 to 69, 33 deaths among people aged from 70 to 79 and 23 deaths among patients over 80.

80 of the recent Covid victims were patients with underlying medical conditions, while in the case of one victim no diseases have been detected up to now.

7,045 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 943 patients in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate remains over 2 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest (2.09 compared to 2.05 a day ago), while Maramures climbs up to the “red zone”, next to Timis county.

The infection rate is 3.01 in Maramures as against 2.99 the previous day, while in Timis it stands at 3.76/1,000 compared to 3.71 on Monday.

As for new infections, Bucharest reported the most- 376, followed by Timiș – 249, Cluj – 175 and Maramureș – 152.

The lowest number of new infections reported in the past 24 hours were registered in Tulcea – 8, Caraș-Severin – 11, Giurgiu – 11, Harghita – 11 and Argeș – 15.