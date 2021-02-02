2,676 new daily Covid-19 cases, over 100 deaths in the past 24hrs

2,676 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 30,447 tests, which means the infection rate stands at 8.78%.

However, despite the relatively stable infection trend, the fatality rate has been up, with 111 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 reported dead in the past 24 hours. 967 patients with COVID-19 are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensive care.

There have been 732,732 Romanians officially recorded as having the COVID-19 infection so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 678,473 of them being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 18,513, with 111 new more deaths reported in the past day: 67 men and 44 women admitted in hospitals in Arad, Argeș, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Eight deaths were reported in the 40-49yo age group, seven deaths in the 50-59yo age group, 29 deaths in the 60-69yo age group, 39 deaths among patients aged from 70 to 79yo and 28 deaths in patients over 80.

106 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, two victims presented no comorbidity, while no diseases have been detected so far in the case of three other victims.

7,855 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 967 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate has been down again below 2 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest, with the incidence reported Tuesday standing at 1.96/1,000 inhabitants.

32 counties in Romania are in the “green area”, with an index below 1.5/1,000. Timis is the only county in Romania that remains in the “red zone”, with an infection rate of 3.17.

Eight counties and Bucharest reported an infection rate below 3, being in the “yellow scenario”.

17 counties have a cumulated incidence rate of COVID cases in the past 24 days below 1, the lowest rate being reported in Vrancea – 0,41.

The most numerous number of new cases has been reported in Bucharest – 252. Five counties – Brașov, Cluj, Maramureș, Timiș and Suceava – reported over 100 daily infections. No county in Romania reported over 200 new COVID-19 cases.