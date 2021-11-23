2,736 new Covid-19 infections, 273 deaths and 1,490 patients in ICU in the past 24hrs

2,736 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 273 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while the number of patients in intensive care has dropped below 1,500 to 1,490. 18 counties are in the green scenario, with an infection rate lower than 3 per one thousand.

1,766,987 Romanians have been infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 23, with 10,116 being patients reinfected after more than 6 months after the first infection. 1,653,179 patients were declared cured.



The death toll surged to 55,386, with 273 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 121 men and 152 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Buzău, Călărași, Cluj, Covasna, Caraș Severin, Constanța, Dolj, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Galați, Harghita, Iași, Ilfov, Ialomița, Teleorman, Maramureș. Mureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Hunedoara,Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

30 of these deaths occurred in the previous weeks in such counties as Bacău, Bihor, Brașovm Galați, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Iași, Sibiu, Suceava, in October and November.

Among the 273 recently reported deaths, two were in the 30-39 age group, nine in the 40-49 age group, 26 in the 50-59 age group, 64 in the 60-69 age group, 94 in the 70-79 age category and 78 were people over 80.

Out of the total 273 dead patients, 243 were not vaccinated and 30 were vaccinated. Those 30 vaccinated dead patients were aged from 40 to over 80 and 24 of them had comorbidities, while 6 presented no other pre-existing conditions.

10,162 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,490 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients there are 155 children, 17 in ICU.

Infection rate

The infection rate continued to decrease on Tuesday, with an average Covid incidence of 2.88 per one thousand inhabitants countrywide, as against 3.13 a day ago. Arad tops the ranking with 4,57 per 1,000, followed by Bihir – 4.14 and Cluj – 4.12. Bucharest had a 3.03 infection rate on Tuesday.

The counties with the lowest infection rates are (below 1), Vaslui – 1.03 and Harghita – 1.09.