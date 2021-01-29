2,737 daily infections, 91 deaths, 996 in intensive care in the past 24hrs. 10 more infections with the new UK strain detected

2,737 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally climbing to 724,250 since the beginning of the pandemic. 669,175 patients have been declared cured.



Besides those 2,737 new cased reported on Friday, other 667 patients already infected with the novel coronavirus have tested positive again.

The death toll surged to 18,196, with 91 new deaths reported in the past day: 51 men and 40 women admitted in hospitals in Arad, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.



Four deaths were reporte din the 30-39yo age group, one death in the 40-49 age group, six deaths in the 50-59 age group, 21 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 34 in the 70-79 age group and 25 deaths in patients over 80.

90 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical issues, while one dead patient presented no comorbidity.

7,788 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 996 in intensive care.

10 more patients infected with the new UK strain found in Bucharest, Cluj and Valcea

Ten new more people infected with the new UK strain in the coronavirus gave been confirmed in Romania on Friday, more precisely in Bucharest, Cluj and Valcea. Health experts say the risk of a community transmission is more and more likely. The genome sequencing came after taking 79 tests in several cities.

So far, the official reported number of infections with the new strain climbs to 15.

The laboratory samples that confirmed the new UK strain come from Bucharest- 6 samples, Valcea- 2 samples and Cluj-2 samples.