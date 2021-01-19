2,745 Covid-19 cases in the past 24hrs. Infection rate down, death rate up

2,745 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 28,492 tests. The infection rate has dropped to 9.6%. 98 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,050 are admitted in the intensive care units.

There have been 697,898 coronavirus cases confirmed in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 630,236 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 17,369, with 98 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 49 men and 49 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Ilfov.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, 11 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 26 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 32 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 28 deaths in people over 80.

95 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, one dead patient presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of two other victims.

8,417 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized countrywide, with 1,050 in intensive care.

Infection rates

Bucharest has dropped towards the lower bound of “the red zone”, after it has reported an incidence case of 3.22 per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

Three counties are still over the threshold of 3 per 1,000: Timiș – 4.34, Ilfov – 3.72 andi Cluj – 3.22, but the infection rate is also on decline in these counties.

19 counties are in the yellow zone, and 19 in the green area.

The lowest infection rates have been reported in Olt – 0.53, Harghita- 0.69 and Vrancea 0.71.

Bucharest has reported the most numerous new Covid infections in the past 24 hours, less over 150, 153 more precisely, seven times less as a regular day of Monday when a lower number of cases is usually reported. The Capital has constantly had over 900 coronavirus daily cases, the most countrywide.

Today the most numerous number of new infections have been reported in Cluj- 237.