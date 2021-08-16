286 new Covid-19 infections, 121 patients in ICU in the past 24hrs

286 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 18,734 conducted tests, which means an infection rate of 1.52%. Other five people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 121 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

1,087,509 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, August 16, 2021, with 1.049,958 patients declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,353, with five more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: two men and three women admitted in hospitals in Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Gorj, Hunedoara, Suceava.

Two deaths were reported in the 50-59 age group, two in the 60-69 age group, and one in a patient over 80.

All recent victims reported pre-existing medical conditions.

The number of infected people hospitalized increased, with 941 currently in hospitals. 121 are in a more serious condition, in intensive care.