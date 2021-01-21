2,878 daily Covid cases. 69 dead, 1,005 in intensive care in the past 24hrs

Other 2,878 case of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 30,026 tests, meaning an infection rate of 9.5%.

The tally has climbed to 703,776 since the start of the pandemic, with 641,288 being declared cured.69 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the pats day, while 1,005 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

The death toll surged to 17,554 overall, with 69 new mode deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 44 men and 25 women from Arad, Argeș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

12 deaths were reported in the 50-59 age group, 19 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 16 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 22 deaths in patients older than 80.

64 of the recent victims had underlying health conditions, three victims presented no comorbidity, while no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of two other dead patients.

8,068 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized across the country, with 1,005 in intensive care.

Dropping infection rates

The infection rate continues to decline in Bucharest as the Capital remains in the “yellow zone” with an incidence of 3.69 per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.

Three counties are still in the red zone, but the infection rates are though down. Cluj reported a rate of 3.31/1,000 compared to 3.49 a day ago, Ilfov – 3.12 as against 3.48 a day ago, while Timis has a rate of 3.93 compared to 4.07 on Wednesday.

Hunedoara returned to the “yellow zone” with an infection rate of 1.53, while Teleorman and Sibiu enter the “green zone” with 1.36, and 1.49 respectively.

The most numerous new Covid-19 cases are still reported in Bucharest, but they are down – 447. The Capital is followed by Timis county – 245 new infections, Cluj – 2011 and Ilfov – 146.