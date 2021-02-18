3,058 new Covid infections, 71 related deaths reported in the past 24hrs

Separate from those 3.058 newly detected infections, other 627 already infected people have tested positive again.
The death toll climbed to 19,659, with 71 new more victims reported in the past 24 hours: 43 men and 28 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.
One death was reported in patients aged from 40 to 49yo, five deaths in the 50-59 age group, 27 deaths in people aged from 60 to 69, 23 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 15 deaths in people over 80.
60 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while two others presented no comorbidity.
6,913 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 936 in intensive care.
Infection rate
The lowest incidence rate are in Vrancea – 0.42; Argeş – 0.53; Tulcea – 0.59; Buzău – 0.57; Brăila – 0.57; Harghita – 0.52; Covasna – 0.68.