3,058 new Covid infections, 71 related deaths reported in the past 24hrs

3,058 new infections with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,596 tests.

Overall, there have been 771,843 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic, with 717,179 patients being declared cured.

71 Romanians with Covid-19 have died in the past day, while 936 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Separate from those 3.058 newly detected infections, other 627 already infected people have tested positive again.

The death toll climbed to 19,659, with 71 new more victims reported in the past 24 hours: 43 men and 28 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One death was reported in patients aged from 40 to 49yo, five deaths in the 50-59 age group, 27 deaths in people aged from 60 to 69, 23 deaths among patients aged 70 to 79 and 15 deaths in people over 80.

60 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, while two others presented no comorbidity.

6,913 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 936 in intensive care.

Infection rate

The infection rate is slightly up in Bucharest at 2.19 per 1,000 inhabitants from 2.09 a day ago. Timis remains the only county in Romania with an infection rate higher than 3- 3.48 compared to 3.86 a day ago.

Maramures reported a slightly lower rate compared to the previous day, returning to the “yellow zone” at 2.99.

The lowest incidence rate are in Vrancea – 0.42; Argeş – 0.53; Tulcea – 0.59; Buzău – 0.57; Brăila – 0.57; Harghita – 0.52; Covasna – 0.68.