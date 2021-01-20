3,000 COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths in the past 24hrs

As many as 3,000 daily infections with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, following 32,794 conducted tests, which means an infection rate of 9.14%.

The tally has climbed to 700,898 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 635,871 being declared cured. 116 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 1,054 are admitted in intensive care.

The death toll surged to 17,484, with 116 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 71 men and 45 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, two deaths in the 40-49 age group, 14 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 32 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 35 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 32 deaths in patients over 80.

113 of the recent victims had underlying health conditions, while 3 other victims presented no other diseases. 8,240 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,054 are in intensive care.

Bucharest, out of the red scenario, resuming physical classes more and more likely

Bucharest has entered the yellow scenario as of Wednesday, with an infection rate of 2.96 per one thousand inhabitants in the cumulated past 14 days. Cluj, Ilfov and Timis counties are the only ones that remain in the red scenario, with incidence rates of 3.49, 3.48 and 4.07 respectively.

The Capital has 113,825 infections reported and 257 new cases in the past 24 hours.

21 counties are under the green scenario, reporting below 1.5 per1,000.

Under the yellow scenario, pre-school kids, pupils from primary schools (1st to 4th grades) and pupils from the graduating grades (8th and 12th) are to resume physical classes.

PM Florin Cîţu announced today that a decision to re-open schools will be taken on February 2, but, if things go on this way, “it is clear” that physical classes will be resumed as of February 8, after the mid-tern vacation.